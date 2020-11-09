Mary Anita Foreman, age 83, of Sweetwater, Texas, (Former longtime resident of Maryneal, Texas), passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Sweetwater Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Maryneal Baptist Church with Rev. Truman Davis and Rev. T.J. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Maryneal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the church on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Mary was born on January 22, 1937 in Blackwell, Texas to David Mark and Callie (Blair) Hanna. She married Clarence J. Foreman on December 3, 1955 in San Angelo, Texas. She worked as a Postmaster in Maryneal for many years before retiring. She was a loyal member of Maryneal Baptist Church, which she was involved in many activities for the church and the community center.

She was the treasurer of the Maryneal Community Center and also was a member of the Maryneal Volunteer Fire Department. She loved to work out in the yard and her garden. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was the joy of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Brady of San Angelo, Texas, and son, David Foreman and wife Valorey of Pampa, Texas, She is also survived by

fourteen grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, especially John B. Gaston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Mark and Callie Hanna, husband, Clarence J. Foreman, daughter, Patricia Randell, four brothers, Scott Hanna, Ralph Hanna, J.Q. Hanna and John Hanna, and two sisters, Augusta Gaston and Louise Watts.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jamie Green, Joseph Green, Terry Foreman, Chris Foreman, Michael Foreman, and Matthew Foreman.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brandon Randell and Benjamin Foreman.

