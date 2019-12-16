|
|
Mary Ann Huckelbridge, 75, of Merkel passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born April, 11, 1944 in Lamesa, Texas to Eugene and Bonnie Bell (Cline) Malone. She married Jack Huckelbridge, the love of her life, on July 16, 1992 in Abilene.
Mary enjoyed to sew, play golf, horseback riding, playing solitaire and loving on her beloved dogs Birdie Bell and PeeWee. She loved frogs and had them all over the house and yard. She also collected dolls and had many of them.
Mary is survived by her husband Jack Huckelbridge; children Diana Bien; Gary Bien and Wife Chareila, and Steven Bien; stepdaughter Kim Ramirez and husband Pete; sisters Doris Robinson and husband Jack, and Bonnie Scott; brother Gene Malone and wife Donna; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Bonnie Bell Malone and her daughter Kimberly Ann Bien.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 15, 2019