Mary L.(Romine) Nash, age 89 of Bronte, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Bronte Health & Rehab Center.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 P.M., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Belvieu Cemetery in Rotan, Texas with Rev. Daniel Norton officiating.

Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M.

Mary was born on January 20, 1931 in Sweetwater, Texas to Mathie W. and Murriel (Whitney) Romine. She married Robert Thomas Nash, Jr. on June 18, 1948 in Rotan, Texas. She was a Baptist. She was a LVN for many years working at Fisher County Nursing Home, Roscoe Healthcare Center and Sweetwater Healthcare Center.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Terry Nash of Sweetwater, Texas, and Thomas Gary Nash of West Point, MS, six grandchildren, three great

grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two sisters, Jean Slagle of Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, Zona Barnes of Blackwell, Texas, one brother, Randell Romine of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathie W. and Murriel Romine, husband, Robert Thomas Nash, Jr., grandson, Toby Nash, brothers, Mathie

Romine, Willie Romine, Dalton Romine and Walter Romine and brother-in-law, Joe Nash.

