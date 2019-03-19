Mary Lee Brown-Nelson was born September 11, 1946 in Hamlin, Texas to loving parents, the late Governor Brown and Mary Brown. She passed from this life on March 9, 2019. Throughout her life, Mary was surrounded by her most bountiful blessings the love of her fifteen brothers and sisters, G.B., Bessie, Maxine, Emma J., Katherine, Joyce, Howard, William, Jean, Joan, James, Janie, Minnie, Charles and Bertie.

Mary moved to Sweetwater, Texas, where she married Tommy Lee Brown Sr. She later remarried in 1973 to Jimmie lee Nelson of Georgetown, South Carolina. She raised four children, Tommy Lee Brown Jr., Pamela Michelle Brown-Ledet, Kevin Dwayne Nelson and Eric Marshawn Nelson. For her children, Mary was a protector, provider, comforter, comedian and entertainer. She was very funny, creative, smart and kind. Mary had a photographic memory, so unique that she could remember everyone's birthday.

Mary graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, Sweetwater, Texas in 1965. She later graduated in 1973 from Texas State Technical Institute, where she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Later in life, Mary moved to Austin, Texas where she attended Austin Community College for an Associate degree in Nursing, until her health caused her to retire from nursing. Mary worked three decades as a Licensed Vocational Nurse, where she taught other nurses to become Registered Nurses. Mary's nursing career expanded to the cities of Sweetwater, Abilene, and Austin, Texas.

Mary accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Mt. Rose Baptist Church of Sweetwater, Texas by the Late F.K. Williams. She later moved to Abilene, Texas where she was a member of King Solomon Baptist Church pastored by Pastor C.C. Hines. In 1990, she moved to Austin, Texas where she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church pastored by Pastor G. V. Clark. She often quoted her favorite scripture, Proverbs 3; verses 5-6: "Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Her hobbies included working jigsaw puzzles, sewing and playing checkers and bingo.

Mary was proceeded in death by her Parents: the late Governor Brown and Mary Brown; her siblings: G.B. Brown, Maxine Williams, Emma J. Freemon, Bessie Jennings. James Brown, Frances Jean Stevenson, Janie Marshall, Katherine McClintock, Joyce Covington, and Bertie Lee Brown-Pinkard. She leaves to cherish her memories three sons: Tommy Lee Brown Jr. of Richlands, NC, Kevin Dewayne Nelson (Wife Renee) of Carrollton, TX, and Eric Marshawn Nelson of Columbus, OH; one daughter: Pamela Michelle Brown-Ledet of Pflugerville, TX; 9 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Howard Brown, Abilene, TX; William Brown, Hamlin, TX; Charles Brown, Tulsa, OK; Joann Elix, Roosevelt, OK, Minnie Williams, Hamlin, TX, and a whole host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.

The Homegoing Celebration will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Central Baptist Church, 613 N. Central Avenue, Hamlin, TX 79520. Visitations will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home, 505 N.W. 5th Street, Hamlin, TX 79520. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019