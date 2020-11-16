Mary Lou Tankersley 76, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Sweetwater. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m.. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Randy Tankersley and Rev. Kevin Shipp officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Mary Lou was born on November 30, 1943 in Rotan, TX. to Milford Linus "Babe" and Norene (Lewis) Irvin. She attended Rotan High and got her GED in 1979. She married James Tankersley in Rotan, TX. on February 17, 1962. Mary Lou was a faithful member of West Side Baptist/ Avondale Baptist Church. She loved her church family and made many lasting friendships. She enjoyed being around her family, watching Hallmark movies and following all the sports her grandchildren played. Most of all she just loved her family. "Nana" as she was called was known for her sense of humor and ability to tell it like it is. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Tankersley, her parents Babe and Norene Irvin. She is survived by her two children, Randy Tankersley and wife Stephanie of San Angelo and Tonya Moffett and husband Monty of Sweetwater; two brothers Charles Irvin of Beaumont, TX., Ronald Irvin of Medicine Lodge, KS. And sister Sue Stevens of Dallas, TX; four grandchildren Amber Morgan and husband Nick, Stevie Daniel and husband Trevor, J.D. Tankersley and wife Marie, Kaleigh Love and husband Ian; four great grandchildren Colten Morgan, Kolbi Morgan, Tuff Tankersley, and Dak Tankersley and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Pallbearers will be Nick Morgan, J.D. Tankersley, Trevor Daniel, Ian Love, Greg Clark and Rod Whitfield. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons Colten Morgan, Tuff Tankersley and Dak Tankersley. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Hendrick Hospice Care. Special thanks to Dr. Eakers office and especially Rosa Best. Memorials can be made to Hendrick Hospice Care 1651 Pine St. Abilene, TX 79601. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.