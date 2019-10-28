|
|
Mary Mildred Teston Chaney was born July 15, 1933 in Roscoe, TX. She was the youngest of 11 children born to George and Virgie Howell Teston. She passed on October 19, 2019. She married James F. Chaney on April 19, 1950, and they settled in Sweetwater, TX until 2002 when they moved to Abilene, TX. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Virgie Teston, her husband; James Chaney, four brothers; Leonard, Glen, Jerry, and Kenny Teston, six sisters; Wilba Walker, Lois Richardson, Loreta Lambert, Roberta Newsome, Doris Musick and Dorothy Tollison. She was also preceded by son-in-law; Randall Eaton. She is survived by a son; Larry Chaney of Waverly, TN; a daughter; Paula Eaton of Ft. Worth, two grandsons; Brent Eaton and wife Jordan Lott Eaton of Ft. Worth, and Adam Eaton of Arlington, VA., a granddaughter; Megan Chaney Mitchell and husband, Chad Mitchell, of Tennessee Ridge, TN., two great-grandsons; Trace and Noal Mitchell, one granddaughter; Jubilee Eaton and a host of nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her kind soul and gentle spirit. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Lyndel Hix officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 21, 2019