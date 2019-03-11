Mattie Frankie Huff, age 80, of Colorado City, Texas (Former resident of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Mitchell County Nursing & Rehab Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Highland Heights United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Holder officiating. Burialwill follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction ofCate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 8::00 PM.

Mattie Frankie Huff was born on March 8, 1938 in Maryneal, Texas to Georgeand Eunice (Ray) Morton. She worked as a CNA for many years and also an apartment manager for Walt May. She was a member of Highland Heights United Methodist Church.

She is survived by daughters, Carmen Huff of Sweetwater, Texas; Regina Homra of Denver, Colorado; and Nola Kay Davis of Fort Collins, Colorado; son,

Nathan Huff and wife Linda of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, John Wayne Squires, Lenora Homra, Tammy Stewart, Candina Homra, Lindsey Moreno, J.T. Huff, Dalton Davis, Koby Davis, Keleigh Davis, Dusty Huff, Ricky Huff, and Nicholas Huff; thirteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Other survivors include Walt May and his family which she considered as her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eunice Morton; son, George Michael Huff, and seven brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Rick Davis, Terry Armstrong, Walt May, Whitley May, Ray Cornutt, and Heath Cornutt. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Heights United Methodist Church, 1801 Lamar Street, Sweetwater, Texas 79556. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary