Mavies Adell Parker Shute
1933 - 2020
Mavies Adell Parker Shute of Sweetwater, TX, born April 4, 1933, passed away on August 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband James Shute, father Tollie Parker, mother Ivereen Parker, 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Survivors are 3 daughters Lynda Gavit, Sherri Simmons, Mavies Morton, 1 brother and son-in-law Wayne Gavit, 11 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren.
Graveside funeral is at the Sweetwater Cemetery August 27, 2020 at 10 am. Services under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sweetwater Cemetery
