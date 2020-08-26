Or Copy this URL to Share

Mavies Adell Parker Shute of Sweetwater, TX, born April 4, 1933, passed away on August 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by husband James Shute, father Tollie Parker, mother Ivereen Parker, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Survivors are 3 daughters Lynda Gavit, Sherri Simmons, Mavies Morton, 1 brother and son-in-law Wayne Gavit, 11 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral is at the Sweetwater Cemetery August 27, 2020 at 10 am. Services under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.

