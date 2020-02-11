|
Melvelene Bullock Clark, 80, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home in Sweetwater, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Keith Clower officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friend's visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Melvelene was born April 21, 1939 in Weatherford, Texas to Mollie and Melven Bullock. She married Charles Wayland Clark, Sr. July 14, 1955. Melvelene lived most of her life in Sweetwater. In her younger years she was a carhop and cashier. Later in life she did all the office management and bookkeeping for their businesses; potable toilets, pump trucks, a carwash and several rental properties. Melvelene was a Baptist and was a devoted Wife, Mother, Nana and Great Grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She is survived by two sons; Charles Wayland Clark, Jr. and wife Billie of Sweetwater, Texas, James Kyle Clark and James Bartley of Dallas, Texas, daughter; Debra Augeri of Crawford, Texas, a son-in-law Terry Sparkman of Napa, California, a brother; Vernon Bullock of Deptford, New Jersey, thirteen grandchildren; April, Amber, Darek, Darby, Brianna, Hunter, Samantha, Molly, Katelyn, Madyson, Autumn, Haleigh and Bella, six great grandchildren; Luna, Mick, Jr., Kaylee-Marie, Ryder, Davien and Willa. Melvelene is preceded in death by her husband; Charles Wayland Clark, Sr., daughter; Kay Sparkman, daughter-in-law; Wednesday Clark, sister-in-law; Sarah Bullock and her parents. Pallbearers will be Lewis Legal, Mick Ridenour, Sr., Rick Alley, Skyler Terry, Scott Free and Mick Ridenour, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon Bullock, Arthur Ray Boyd and Kerry Gibson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 2, 2020