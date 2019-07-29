|
|
Melvin Don Funderburg, age 86, of Colorado City, Texas (Longtime resident of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11: a.m.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tyler Shields officiating.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park 5750 Hwy. 277 South, Abilene, Texas with Pastor Tyler Shields officiating. Burial will follow.
Melvin Don was born on August 1, 1932 in Wellington, Texas to Jim and Annie (Long) Funderburg. He was a Baptist and a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for Flintkote for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife, Eva Funderburg of Colorado City, Texas; children, Tammy Shields and husband Tim of Merkel, Texas, Steve Evans and wife Barbara of Coleman, Texas, Darla McCollum and husband Barry of Tuscola, Texas, and Melanie Davis and husband Vern of Abilene, Texas; (13 ) grandchildren and (18 ) great grandchildren; brother, Roland Funderburg of Abilene, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Annie (Long) Funderburg, and wife, Betty Funderburg, daughter, Joanna Parrish, son, Jeff Evans, and three brothers, Junior, Kenneth, and Earl Funderburg. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 23, 2019