After a long battle with dementia, Melvyn White passed away in a local nursing center Friday, March 15, 2019.

Melvyn was born October 30, 1935 in Blount County, Alabama to James Clifford and Lois Zelma Wood White. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1955, and came to the Abilene area as an airman at Dyess Air Force Base, where he served until 1959. On April 5, 1957, he married Kathryn Kimmey at Tye Baptist Church. The couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage, and were active in the Tye Community.

Melvyn was self-employed as owner and manager of A-1 Wholesale Plumbing Supply in Sweetwater for 22 years before his retirement. He served on the Tye City Council and TEDCO, as a trustee on the Tye School Board, as a Sunday School director and teacher at Tye Baptist Church and a little league coach. He loved to read his Bible every day.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; two children, Marlon White and wife Donna of Spring; Cynthia Owen and husband Karl of Abilene; four granddaughters, Sarah Terry and husband Toby, Emily and Abi White, and Haley Owen; two great grandchildren, Tatum and Sutton Terry; one sister, Shirley June Daily; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Pat Hood, Betty Pfingston, Inez Watson and Connie Gregory; and four brothers, Verlon White, Jack White, J.L. White, and Alton White.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Tye Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Ritter and Bro. Bill Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Tye Cemetery.

Special thanks is given to Hendrick Hospice Care for the compassionate and loving care given to Melvyn.

Contributions in memory of Melvyn may be made to Tye Baptist Church, PO Box 235 Tye, TX 79563 or the Tye Cemetery Association, PO Box 64 Tye, TX 79563.

