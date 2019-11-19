|
|
Michael (Mike) Mitchell, 59, of Sweetwater, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Mike was born on January 2, 1960 to George and Barbara Mitchell. He was a member of Avenue B Church of Christ and a truck driver for 37 years. He was a devoted Dad who loved his children and grandchildren. Dad and "Poppy" will forever live in our hearts.
He is survived by his daughters; Brandy and husband George Pacheco, Jr. of Amarillo, Renee and husband Tony Boehning of Canyon, Amanda and husband Jerrod Hicks of Lamkin, son Michael Mitchell II of Sweetwater; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Barbara, sister Amy and brother Ric.
There will be a private memorial for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hendrick Home for Children.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 17, 2019