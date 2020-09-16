1/1
Michael Shane Winslett
1972 - 2020
Michael Shane Winslett, 48, of Sweetwater, TX passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, TX. Funeral services for Shane will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow service at 2:30 P.M. at Blake Cemetery in Williams County, TX. There will be a family visitation on Thursday, September 3. 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.
Shane was born on January 27, 1972 in Brownwood, TX to parents Herman and Wynell Winslett. He lived in Sweetwater, TX most of his life. He worked numerous years as a truck driver and diesel mechanic. Shane had a passion for drumming, he played in numerous local bands and worship groups. Shane always had a smile on his face and was always willing to help anyone.
Shane is survived by: Sons: Lane Fagile, Tyler Winslett and fiancée Ashley, Zachary Winslett, Daughter: Allison Winslett. Father: Herman Winslett, Brothers: Keith Turney and wife Louise, Mike Winslett, Sister: Brenda Dozier
Shane was preceded in death by: Mother: Wynell Winslett, Brother: Kenny Turney, Sister: Cindy Peschka, Niece: Questie Turney.
Pallbearers: Curry Bewley, Randall Turney, Stephen Turney, K.T. Turney, Kaleb Turney, Taylor Turney. Honorary Pallbearers: Matt Counts, Jeff McElyea, Mike McElyea
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
