Mickey Lynn Price, age 71, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Decatur, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Reverend Ryan Strebeck will be officiating services. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Visitation of family and friends will be from 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by 2 sons; Jeff Price & wife Tami of Decatur, TX, Daniel Price & wife Leigha of Early, TX, grandchildren; Jaxyn Price, Rohyn Price, Josh Lopez, Amber Lopez, Jeremey Lopez and Quinlyn Price, great-grandchildren; Madilyne De La Rosa, Isabella Lopez, Victoria Lopez, Sofia Lopez, Jayden Redmon, Cooper Lopez. Sisters; Joy Houston & husband Steve of Sweetwater, TX, Gayle O'Hair & husband Bill of Berthound, CO, Tina Thompson and husband Terrell of Lubbock, TX. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mickey was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Price and his parents: CA and Marilyn Price.
Mickey was born to parents: CA and Marilyn Price in Merkel, TX on May 28, 1948. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 until 1970. Mickey then married Carolyn Doublehead on June 28, 1972 in Conroe, TX. They were married over 40 years, until she passed on April 20, 2013. Mickey loved the Sweetwater Mustangs, Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Rangers. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. Mickey never met a stranger. Mickey loved his family dearly.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Houston, Skylar Houston, Steve Houston, Bill O'Hair, Jeremey Lopez, Terrell Thompson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Noel Nix, Johnny Glenn Bruce, Chris O'Hair, Joel O'Hair, Sam Houston, Ernie Munoz, Evan Thompson.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019