Minnie Gonzales
1935 - 2020
Minnie Gonzales, age 85, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence.
A Prayer Vigil will be held 6:30 P.M., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon David Mendez officiating, followed by a Rosary at 7::00 P.M., recited by Mary Ann Gomez and Joe Palafox, Jr.. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Minnie was born on April 25, 1935 in Sweetwater, Texas to Joe and Rita (Torres) Gonzales. She worked for Pace Packing for many years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and a lifetime resident of Sweetwater, Texas.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Ruby DeLoera and husband John Joe, and Ericka Garcia and husband Jose of Monahans, Texas, seven great grandchildren, Christopher Aguilar, Adrienne Aguilar, Dee Garcia, Ulyssa Garcia, Josette Garcia, Jo Christian DeLoera and Arianna DeLoera, six great great grandchildren, Ariel Garcia, Noah Garcia, Adriel Garcia, Aubrey Garcia, Cason Fields and Zaevian Aguilar, two brothers, Casey Gonzales of Lubbock, Texas and Cruz Gonzales and wife Nino of Arlington, Texas, two sisters, Mary Castro of Sweetwater, Texas, and Josie Palafox of Grand Prairie, Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rita Gonzales, daughter, Christine Zapata, and son, Manuel Zapata, Jr. Pallbearers will be Elias Castro, Ricky Castro, Dee Garcia, John Joe DeLoera, Jose Garcia, and Joe Palafox, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Aguilar, Jo Christian DeLoera, Noah Garcia, Cason Fields, Zaevian Aguilar, and Adriel Garcia.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
