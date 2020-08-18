1/1
Morris C. Jones
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris C. Jones, age 82, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab.
A wake will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommie J. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Morris and his twin brother Roy were born on September 27, 1937 in Caldwell, Texas to Issac and Lela (Banks) Jones. He married Virgie Amos on October 22, 1965 in Caldwell, Texas. He worked for Village and Winn Dixie Grocery for twenty three years and was a longtime employee of T.A. Truck Stop for over twenty two years. He was a longtime faithful member of Mt. Rose Baptist Church, where he served as a greeter and an usher serving as President of the Usher Boys for sixty years. Morris was a friendly and kind hearted man who never met a stranger. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Virgie Lee Jones of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Terry Wayne Amos Jones of Amarillo, Texas, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Jones ofAustin, Texas, and Lela Jones of California, numerous nieces and nephews, including Paula Garrett of Sweetwater, Texas, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Issac and Lela Jones, five brothers, Rev. Roy C. Jones, Austin Lee "Pig" Jones, Issac Jones, Jr., Archie Jones, and Earlie Jones and one sister, Earline Jones.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bender, Hilton Bender, Walter Blueford, George Blueford, Dwayne Jackson and Johnny Cunnings.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry McEachern, Stanley Simmons, Dwayne Morgan, and Billy McMaster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved