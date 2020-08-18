Morris C. Jones, age 82, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab.

A wake will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommie J. Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Morris and his twin brother Roy were born on September 27, 1937 in Caldwell, Texas to Issac and Lela (Banks) Jones. He married Virgie Amos on October 22, 1965 in Caldwell, Texas. He worked for Village and Winn Dixie Grocery for twenty three years and was a longtime employee of T.A. Truck Stop for over twenty two years. He was a longtime faithful member of Mt. Rose Baptist Church, where he served as a greeter and an usher serving as President of the Usher Boys for sixty years. Morris was a friendly and kind hearted man who never met a stranger. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Virgie Lee Jones of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Terry Wayne Amos Jones of Amarillo, Texas, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Jones ofAustin, Texas, and Lela Jones of California, numerous nieces and nephews, including Paula Garrett of Sweetwater, Texas, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Issac and Lela Jones, five brothers, Rev. Roy C. Jones, Austin Lee "Pig" Jones, Issac Jones, Jr., Archie Jones, and Earlie Jones and one sister, Earline Jones.

Pallbearers will be Robert Bender, Hilton Bender, Walter Blueford, George Blueford, Dwayne Jackson and Johnny Cunnings.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry McEachern, Stanley Simmons, Dwayne Morgan, and Billy McMaster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store