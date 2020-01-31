Home

Morris Hardin Sr. Obituary
Morris Hardin, Sr. 79, passed away on January 27, 2020 at his residence in Abilene, TX after a short illness. Morris loved golf and football (especially Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos). Morris will be cremated and his ashes will be dusted in Colorado at a later time. Survivors include his wife (of over 60 years) Elaine Kennon Hardin of Abilene, one son Morris Hardin, Jr. and wife Carol of Abilene, one brother Aubrey Hardin and wife Jane of San Antonio, TX. All services are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020
