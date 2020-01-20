Home

Hammons Funeral Home - Littlefield
503 E. 5th St.
Littlefield, TX 79339
806-385-5121
Mozelle Nance Hutson


1923 - 2020
Mozelle Nance Hutson Obituary
Mozelle Nance Hutson died peacefully with her family at her side at the age of 96 on January 7, 2020 at Wesley Court Retirement Center in Abilene.
She was born December 11, 1923 in Stanley, New Mexico near Albuquerque to John and Emma Hobbs Nance. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Roy Allen Hutson, her parents, her sisters Mildred Olene Nance, Inez Nance Moseley, and Myrtle Nance Carter.
TuTu as she was affectionately known graduated from Littlefield High School in 1941 and attended Texas Tech University. She then began her career teaching school for 22 years at Bledsoe, Ralls, Spade and Littlefield school districts.
She married Roy Allen Hutson while he was in the Marine Corps serving in the South Pacific during World War II.
After retiring from farming and teaching, Mozelle and Roy started traveling in their Airstream attending national rallies in Canada and America. They wintered in the Rio Grande Valley and spent every spring and fall bass fishing at Lake Buchanan. In the valley she taught aerobics, swimming and line dancing for many years.
Some of her favorite memories include teaching her sons to water ski at Bull Lake and following all their sporting events from Little League to high school football and playing bridge.
Mozelle is survived by; her sons, Randall Roy Hutson (Catherine), Kevin Allen Hutson (Glenda), sister Corine Breedlove (Bill), grandchildren Ashley Evans (Daron), Scott Hutson (Brooke), Courtney Clegg (Brent), Catherine Bacharach (Brian) and Brittnee Dobbs (Ricky) and great grandchildren Cambree and Carsyn Clegg, Hallie and Charlie Bacharach, Parker and Caroline Hutson , Sawyer Mae and Cash Dobbs and dearly loved by Janet Hutson.
Graveside services will be held at Littlefield Memorial Park on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00PM. Family will greet friends at 1:00PM on Saturday at Hammons Funeral Home before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrance gifts be made to the . Arrangements under the care of Hammons Funeral Home of Littlefield.
Online condolences may be made at www.hammonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020
