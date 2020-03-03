Home

Myrtie Bell (McDonnell) Glenn


1930 - 2020
Myrtie Bell (McDonnell) Glenn Obituary
Myrtie Bell (McDonell) Glenn, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her residence in Sweetwater. Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Friday, February 28, at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Daniel Stovall officiating. Interment will follow in the Sweetwater Cemetery directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be from 5 to 7 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Myrtie was born in Sweetwater, TX on June 5, 1930 to Emoran and Sally (England) McDonell. She lived in Fresno, CA several years before moving back to Sweetwater in 1984. She married Billy Joe Glenn October 31, 1947 in Sweetwater. He preceded her in death April 29, 2014. She was a homemaker and a member of the Broadway Baptist Church. She is survived by children Billy Mac Glenn and Linda Jo Bartlett both of Sweetwater, a brother Martin McDonell and wife Irene of Sweetwater, two grandchildren, Joseph Don Jennings of Healdton, OK and Ronnie Don Jennings of Colorado Springs, CO, three great grandchildren, Kathryn, Natalia, and Keiran Jennings, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, Wesley McDonell in 2015 and Lewis McDonell in 2003, two sisters; Mildred Tatum in 2007 and Elsie May McDonell in 1933. Pallbearers will be Keith McDonell, Jose Longoria, Carlos Longoria, J. C. Longoria, Colby Boerman, James Spibey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
