Nancy Rae Ferguson was born in Marshall Texas on December 19, 1940 and passed away quietly on May 29th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her husband Ray Ferguson, daughters Tanya, Belien & Josan Blythe, Dena Blythe-Morrison, Sharon Figueroa, son Michael Ferguson, grandchildren Cassie Reeh, Leah Scott, Whytney, Jacob, Dane, Marrissa, Matthew, Maillee and Remington Blythe, and great grandchildren Charlotte, Lucy & Henry Reeh, August Blythe and Bryson Brame.

She was preceded in death by her sons William and Samuel Blythe, daughter Michelle Woody-Blythe, brother Ron Jones, her mother Myrtle-bell Lee and father Henry Ray Jones.

Services for Mrs. Nancy Blythe Ferguson will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. She will be laid to rest in the Linden Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.

There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store