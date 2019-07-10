Nelda Reyes Olvera,84, of Sweetwater, passed away at Hendrick Medical Center on July 2, 2019. Holy Mass of Christian Burial for Nelda will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery .Father Nilo Nalugon will be officiating service. There will be a Rosary on Friday ,July 5,2019 at 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories.

Nelda was born on December 7, 1934 in Sonora, Texas to parents Francisco and Maria Reyes. Nelda married Felix Olvera on October 16, 1954 in Sweetwater ,Texas. She lived most of her life in Sweetwater. Nelda was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupana Society. She was a minister of communion for the church. Nelda worked many years for Sweetwater High School as an assistant librarian. She loved to cook and garden, she loved working with plants.

Nelda is survived by: Husband: Felix Olvera, Daughters: Lucinda Olvera and Willis Sissom of Boerne, TX and Anna Burrows and husband Dennis of Magnolia, TX . Grandchildren: Freddie Martinez, Lori Martinez, Christina Munoz, Joseph Munoz and wife Tracy, James Ryan Sissom and wife Kristin, Ann-Marie Sissom. 11 Great-Grandchildren. Sister: Ruth Torres of Sweetwater, Brothers: Robert Reyes and Frank Reyes both of Sweetwater.

Nelda was preceded in death by: Parents: Frank Reyes Sr. and Maria Reyes, Sisters: Nellie Gomez, Maxie Barrera and Angelica Montez.

Pallbearers will be : James Ryan Sissom, Joseph Munoz, Issac Martinez, Michael Guevara, Cristian Meneses, Ethan Martinez.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 5, 2019