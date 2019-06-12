Neva Margaret (Borland) Cleckler, age 103, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sweetwater Health Care Center. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Darrell Goodnight officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. There will be a family visitation at 1 P.M. Saturday until service time at 2 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Neva was born November 8, 1915 in Fort Worth to the late Ernest D. and Mary Alice (Martin) Borland. She married Wendell Curtis Cleckler November 27, 1933 in Roscoe. Neva was a seamstress, homemaker and wife of a farmer. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Roscoe and had lived in Nolan County since 1925. She is survived by her son; Kendell Cleckler and wife Mondelene of Sweetwater, three grandchildren; Carole Tucker and husband Charles of Kerrville, Chad Cleckler and wife Chris of Whitehouse, Texas, Marty Cleckler of Lubbock, seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Neva was preceded in death by her husband; Wendell October 24, 1991 and son; Keith Cleckler June 17, 2016. She was also preceded by two brothers; Harold Borland and Clarence Borland, and a sister; Eudell McReynolds. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary