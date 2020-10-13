1/
Nocomas "Nikki" (Daniel) Gleaton
1928 - 2020
Nocomas "Nikki" (Daniel) Gleaton, age 92, of Sweetwater passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Nolan Nursing and Rehab Center in Sweetwater. Graveside services will be at 1:30 P.M. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Michael Harbour officiating. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Nikki was born May 8, 1928 at Stamford, Texas to the late Carl and Laura (Branum) Daniel. She married Richard Neal Gleaton September, 14, 1946 in Abilene, Texas. Nikki graduated in 1945 from Stamford High School, was a homemaker and a past member of the Brush and Palette Art Club and was a member of Lamar Street Church of Christ. She is survived by her daughter; Shari Rodriguez and husband Rupert of Sweetwater, grandchildren; John Rawlings and wife Tiffany of Highland, Heather Reyes and husband Tim of Abilene, Texas, great grandchildren; Tristan and Gracie Rawlings of Highland, Caden and Zoe Reyes of Abilene, her sister; Nancy Griggs and husband Carl of Stamford, Texas and several nieces and nephews. Nikki is also preceded in death by her husband; Neal in 1993 and son; Dennis Wayne Gleaton in 1984. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
