A graveside funeral service for Nona Land, 96, of Weatherford and formerly of Brownwood, was held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Eastlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Mrs. Land passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in a Weatherford nursing facility.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1922 in Comanche County to Gaylord and Emma (Glover) Box. She married Shelby Ray Land on May 31, 1940 in Hico. Nona lived in Brownwood for many years until 1958, when the family moved to Sweetwater, then back to Brownwood from 1966 until 1995. She lived in Comanche from 1995 until 2008, when she moved to Weatherford to be closer to family.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Lewis and husband Merrill G. of Weatherford; three granddaughters, Phyllis Lewis Fisher of Frisco, Kimberly Lewis Jackson of Weatherford and Donita Land Mattern of Liberty Lake, Washington; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Cleburne J. Box of Sweetwater; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Ray Land; two sons, Darrell Ray Land and Glenn Don Land; her partner, L.V. McCartney; and two brothers, Ben Gaylord Box and Ober Denton Box.
Condolences, memories and tributes cn be offered online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 1, 2019