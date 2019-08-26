|
Norvelle Ladean (Hutchins) Penton, 97, passed away Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019, at Nolan Nursing & Rehab. Graveside services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Sweetwater Cemetery with Gill Cherry officiating. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held Saturday evening from 5 to 7 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Norvelle was born October 6, 1921 in Sweetwater, Texas, to Pat and Ola Mae (Eidson) Hutchins. While growing up she attended school in Sweetwater and later graduated from Divide High School at Nolan, TX. Norvelle married William L. Penton, July 12, 1942, in Sweetwater. She was a homemaker and loved living on their farm near Trent, TX. Norvelle later worked in the family business, "Penton & Son Floor Covering", for 10 years. She was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater and a member of the First Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Penton and wife Linda of Sweetwater, TX, her grandchildren; Angie Hedrick and husband Rick of Riverside, Iowa, Patrick Penton and wife Carolyn of Abilene, TX, and Lisa Cassey and husband Chuck of Abilene, TX, 10 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren, a sister; Nelda Walker and husband Melvin of Sweetwater, TX and their daughters, Susan Rivera and Ann Wood, and numerous other extended family. The family would like to give a special thanks to the administration and staff of Nolan Nursing and Rehab and to Hendrick Hospice Care for taking such loving care of Norvelle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 16, 2019