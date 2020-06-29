Panfilo C. Perez, 76, of Sweetwater, TX passed away on June 22, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center. He was cremated. No services are planned. Panfilo was born on March 13, 1944 in Devine, Texas to Parents: Enselmo and Trinidad Perez. He married his late wife Isabell Campa on July 31 ,1971 in San Antonio, TX. He worked for many years as a tile setter. He lived in Sweetwater most of his life. Survivors are: Daughters: Marie Isabell Lewis and husband Christian of Sweetwater, Lea Perez of Georgetown, Tennessee, Son: Noe Perez of Texas. Grandchildren: Ezequiel Ibarra and wife Felicia, Jonathan Ibarra and fiancée Ivette Naranjo, Grandchildren: Ashley Quintana, Zachary Gutierrez, Gabriel Perez, Selena Perez, Toni Perez, Carlos Perez, Lillie Neves, Raizel Valdez, Patience Perez, Xavier Perez. Grand Dog: Stewie Perez. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.