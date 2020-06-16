Patrick Terry Beall- 71 of Sweetwater, TX passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Pat was born September 12, 1948 in Albuquerque, NM to Valton Perry Beall and Bernice Kirkpatrick Beall. Pat grew up in Sweetwater rough housing with his brother and friends. He was the only sibling out of 3 to graduate high school. After high school, Pat was drafted into the army and was put into the 101st Airborne Division . He was a replacement for the troops on Hamburger Hill. While in the military he received the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/Two Bronze Service Stars and an Army Commendation Medal. Pat was somewhat known as a bad boy being 6'5" he didn't have too many brawls but the ones he had were to remember. Pat married and had two children, James and Trisha. Pat went to college at TSTI and received certificates in Automotive Mechanics, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics, and Mechanic Shop Operations. Later Pat worked for Texas Limo where He started as a van driver and worked his way up to the top running the dispatch service and overseeing everything. His PTSD from Vietnam got more and more severe. Due to his PTSD He received his VA disability and retired. Pat is survived by son, James Madison Beall, grandsons Jason Richard Beall, and Joseph Patrick Beall, daughter, Trisha Ann Beall, and a grandson, Xavier Limones, and granddaughter Alexandria Bell along with one great grandson son Ezekiel Limones. He was preceded in death by his parents Valton and Bernice, his brother, Lowell, and his sister, Linda. Pat will be greatly missed, never forgotten, and fondly remembered by many.
Pat's wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial, celebrating his life, will be held at 11:00am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at North's Funeral Home
242 Orange st. Abilene. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.