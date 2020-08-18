Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, aunt and friend passed away with her family by her side on August 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Patsy was born and raised in Sweetwater, Texas on July 12, 1942. She was a woman of God and enjoyed ministering his word throughout the community. She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Rhonda Owens, son-in-law; Terry Owens, Ron Edwards, daughter-in-law; Susan Edwards, grandchildren; Mackenzie Rollison, Payton Zimmerman, Sarah Ryan, Zachary Edwards, Brittney Owens, Kristen Owens and Dallas Owens, four great-grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Donald Wayne Calvert and her parents James Henry Osteen and Josephine McDonald Osteen. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Nolan Nursing and Rehab Center and Rolling Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Ollie Wilburn officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A family and friend's visitation will be Friday from 6 until 8 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Ron Edwards, Terry Owens, Payton Zimmerman, Zachary Edwards, Matthew Baker and Billy Burns. Memorial Donations in Patsy's honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington VA 22202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.