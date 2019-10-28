|
|
On Wednesday October 16, Patty Ray Kirby passed away in her home in Dallas. Patty was born July 1, 1933 to Ray and Tommy Boothe of Sweetwater. She was raised in Sweetwater and attended Newman High School. She graduated McMurry University in 1954 and Southern Methodist University in 1956. Patty and James E. Kirby married in July of 1955. Patty and James had two sons, David Kirby & wife Christine of Leander, TX and (Patrick Kirby- deceased) and his wife Kim of Flower Mound, TX. Their lives were happy, rewarding and filled with varied experiences. Patty and James enjoyed three grandchildren, Kaydon Kirby & wife Lauren, Kensey Kirby and Alex Kirby, as well as a recent great grandchild, Hazel. All those who knew or were associated with Patty benefited from her kind and gentle heart and spirit. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at Garden of Memories in Sweetwater on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. directed by McCoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts and donations can be made to McMurry University or to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 23, 2019