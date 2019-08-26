|
Paul was born on November 13, 1956 in Sweetwater, Texas, the fifth of six children born to JW and Alice Scott. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1975, received his Bachelor's degree in Finance from Texas Tech University in 1979 and was in ROTC. He earned his law degree from Saint Mary's School of Law in 1982, and he was a member of Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity.
Paul was a successful lawyer for 37 years serving many clients in north, west, and south Texas. In addition to a successful private practice, he served as the County Attorney for Wilbarger Co. from 1990 to 1996, and Special Prosecutor for Baylor Co. from 2002 to 2006. Paul was always thoughtful toward others and was recognized for his pro-bono work in Wichita Falls. At the time of death Paul was a lawyer with the Scott and Reed Law Firm.
Time spent with family and friends was important to Paul and he especially enjoyed outdoor activities of all kinds. When his children were young, he coached both their softball and soccer teams.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents James Whitfield (JW) and Alice Scott, one brother, Greg Scott, a nephew, Dustin Rains, great nephew, Enoch Pope, and great niece, Mary Alice Pope.
Paul is survived by his wife Vicki (Hobbs) Scott of Sweetwater, and children Elyse (Jason) Lloyd of Forney, Allison (Seth) Oswald of Forney, Morgan Scott of Dallas, Whitney Scott of Ft. Worth, Nate Scott of Sweetwater, Dell (Kaitlyn) Zetzman of Sugarland, and Amy Zetzman of San Angelo. Grandchildren include Haylee, Dylan, Adalyn, Valerie, Katie, Natalie, Valerie Z., and Jade, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends that he considered family
He is also survived by brothers Bruce (Kathy) Scott of Lockhart, Mark Scott of Texarkana, sisters Gloria Stephenson of Wills Point, Patricia (Ronnie) Rains of Canton, and one uncle, Max Scott of Baton Rouge, LA.
The memorial service will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Sweetwater where Paul was ordained as an elder in January, 2017 by Rev. Kary Fry. Rev. Marie Mickey will be officiating. Arrangements by Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Honorary pallbearers are many friends.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019