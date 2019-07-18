After a valiant battle with aggressive sarcoma cancer, Paula Kathryn Matchen passed from this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 66. She leaves behind a legacy of strong faith and love. Born in Austin, Texas on January 23, 1953 to Eugene and Kathryn Russell, Paula had a smile that brightened the room.

Paula married Monroe Matchen on December 8, 1973 in Lampasas, and the couple was married almost 46 years. They centered their life on their Catholic faith and raising kind and accomplished children. Paula fostered a welcoming and loving home. Having experienced a crisis-pregnancy at the age of 18, and making the loving choice of adoption for her son, Paula was passionate about protecting the unborn. Paula began "West Texans for Life" and brought the first 40 Days for Life campaign to Abilene. She deeply valued her Catholic faith and was instrumental in bringing monthly All-Night Adoration to churches in both Abilene and Sweetwater. Her greatest professional achievement was owning and operating Mystical Rose Catholic Books and Gifts.

Second only to her love for Christ, Paula adored her family. Her five children and 14 precious grandchildren brought her untold joy. Known as "Nana," she was the light in their lives and made an everlasting impact on each of their souls. She will be deeply missed. Paula leaves behind her husband, Monroe Matchen; five children, Shawn (Toni Rejcek), Desiree (Allan Wright), Amber (Nick Dolle), Jordan (Patricia Matchen), and Kelsey (Meghan Matchen); 14 grandchildren, Christine, Cameron, Sophia, John Paul, Cataleen, Andrew, Abigail, Cecilia, Colette, Ambrose, Joseph, Gianna, Athanasius and Edward; sister, Denise Fisch; brothers, Kerry and Phil Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Russell and Kathryn Russell, her sister, Cynthia Baughn, and her nephew, Kerry Patrick Baughn. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 14, 2019