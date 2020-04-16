|
Prentiss Audrey Womble, Jr. was born December 22, 1927 in Haskell, TX. He passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Sweetwater Healthcare in Sweetwater. Family graveside services will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, April 3, 2020 at Maryneal Cemetery with Cody Muncy officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. P.A. was born to Prentiss Audrey Womble, Sr. and Daisy Marie (Martin) Womble. He grew up in Austin, TX. He married Wanda June Adams on May 21, 1949 in Sweetwater. They built their home on the ranch in Maryneal, where they raised their children. P.A. was a member of the Maryneal Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Highland High School. He is survived by two daughters, Gena (Truman) Davis of Sweetwater, Julie (Acey) Hurn of Maryneal, and one son John Womble of Maryneal. Six grandchildren Adam Womble of Keller, Lisa (Manuel) Galvan of Ballinger, Laura (Rex) Leath of Wasilla, Alaska, Michael (Jennifer) Sager, Josh (Kit) Womble, and Kevin (Stephanie) Sager, all of Sweetwater. Eleven great grandchildren Amber Galvan of Austin, Ashlie Galvan and Cameron Galvan of San Angelo, Jeffrey (Isabel), Wesley, Joshua and Wylie Leath of Wasilla, Alaska. Bailey, Hartley, Brianna, and Buster Sager of Sweetwater, two great great grandchildren, Kathryn Leath of Wasilla, Alaska and Carter Galvan of San Angelo, TX. six step grandchildren, thirteen step great grandchildren and nine step great great grandchildren. P.A. was in the Army, he was an active member of the VFW Post #2479 where he served as Commander, on the HonorGuard and also served as District Commander. He was a member of the Highland School Board of Trustees. He helped build the plant, and worked for Lone Star Cement for 40 years, until he retired. He was a member of the Roscoe American Legion Post #227. P.A. was a member of the Hylton Masonic Lodge for many years and then was granted a Lifetime Membership to the Sweetwater Masonic Lodge #571. He was also a member of the Maryneal Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, on September 25, 2017, both of his parents, and step dad John Archer, his sister and brother in law, Mary Elizabeth and her husband Bob Bailey, And his daughter in law Sandy Womble. In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Maryneal Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 3, 2020