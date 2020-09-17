Quintin M. Alvarez, age 93, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas.

A prayer vigil will be held 6:30 P.M., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon David Mendez officiating, followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M., recited by Victor Rubio, Jr. . Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Quintin was born October 30, 1926 to Lucas and Joaquina (Morales) Alvarez. He married Rita Romero. He was a farmer and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Alvarez of Sweetwater, Texas, seven grandchildren, Gerardo Aguilera of Arlington, Texas, Catalina Rosquero and husband Jesus of Arlington, Texas, Andrea Aguilera and husband Facundo Rico of Sweetwater, Texas, Maria Marquez and husband Francisco of Arlington, TX, Olivia Aguilera of Arlington, Texas, Effie Aguilera and husband Misael Rosquero of Arlington, TX and Carmen Aguilera and husband Octavio Cobos of North Richland Hills, Texas, twelve great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucas and Joaquina Alvarez and daughter, Beatriz Aguilera.

Pallbearers will be Frank Marquez, Facundo Rico, Octavio Cobos, Jesus Rosquero, Manuel Luna, and Jose Armenta.

