Rafael Cuellar, age 74, of Roscoe, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence.

A rosary will be held 7:00 P.M., Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel recited by Jennifer Perez.

Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Roscoe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home..

Rafael was born on November 6, 1944 in Kenedy, Texas to Manuel and Julia (Polanka) Cuellar. He married Dora Hernandez on February 12, 1968 in Sweetwater, Texas. He was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish and a U. S. Army veteran. He was a farmer for most of his life, bus driver for Sweetwater ISD for many years, and also a driver for Carr's Transportation. He loved his family, and enjoyed laughing, joking and playing cards with all of his kids and grandchildren. He also loved working on his lawn mowers.

He is survived by his wife, Dora Cuellar of Roscoe, Texas; Daughter, Rachel Rosas and husband Mike of Sweetwater, Texas; two sons, Ralph E. Cuellar and wife Maribel of Roscoe, Texas, Benito Cuellar and wife Amanda of Roscoe, Texas; thirteen grandchildren; Joel Ruiz, Matthew Cuellar, Mike D. Rosas, Mark Ruiz, Jacob Cuellar, Joshua R. Rosas, Joe Ruiz, Emily Gomez, Johnaton Cuellar, Alexandria Cuellar, Veronica Cuellar, Cera Cuellar, and Anyah Parsons and seven great grandchildren; Jazmin Ruiz, Javier Mellado, Ariela Cuellar, Mike D. Rosas, Jr., Aubrees Ruiz, Makenna Cuellar, and Joe Jr. Ruiz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel & Julia Cuellar, daughter, Lily Roxanne Ruiz, granddaughter, Lily G. Ruiz, three brothers, Martin Cuellar, Jose Cuellar, Epifanio Cuellar, nephew, Richard Cuellar and niece, Maria Ellen Saenz.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Joel Ruiz, Matthew Cuellar, Mike D. Rosas, Mark Ruiz, Jacob Cuellar, and Johnaton Cuellar.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua R. Rosas & Joe Ruiz.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hendrick Hospice for all the care that they do and the kind words. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary