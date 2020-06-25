Randy Scott Swofford's long awaited rest came on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Randy was widely traveled living in Texas, New Mexico, New York, Florida, Utah, and Oregon. While traveling, he exhibited his brilliance and skill working as a professional chef, fiber optic environmental inspector, and ranch hand. Randy was a world-renowned gamer, a self-taught genius, a Marvel connoisseur, and a heck of a cook. Most importantly, he was a loving father and grandfather, adored brother, loved grandson, proud pet owner, and friend to those he drew close. Randy would want us all to know that he is OK, tucked into the palm of the Father, his pain is gone, he is set free, he has been ransomed, and he now lives in the fullness of mercy. Randy was preceded in death by his father William Duane Swofford, his mother Karen Sue Swofford, and his grandfather Cecil Lewis Smith. He is survived by his wife Allena Ledbetter, his daughter Taylor Swofford, his granddaughter Harley Swofford, his brother Jason and wife Lisa Kay Swofford, his brother Andrew and wife Lisa Marie Swofford, and five nephews. Family visitation will be held at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Texas from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 26th. Being Randy loved large crowds, specifically ones focused on himself, we will hold a graveside service Saturday, June 27th at 10:00am at the Blackwell, Texas cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.