Ray Terrell Chittum, Jr., age 80, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with David McConnell officiating. As per his wishes; Ray will be cremated following services. A friend's and family visitation will be held Tuesday from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ray was born August 28, 1939 in Abilene, Texas to the late Ray Terrell, Sr. and Gladys E. (Kilpatrick) Chittum. He married Judith Lefler October 31, 1959 in Abilene. Ray moved to Sweetwater in 1981 and worked for Southwestern Bell/ AT&T Telephone Company, as an SBC Manager, retiring after 25 years of service. He had lived in Abilene, Dallas and Midland. Ray had also worked and retired from TSTC. He was a member of the Sweetwater Kiwanis Club and served as past president and a member of First Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors for the Sweetwater Housing Authority and was a member of the Diamondback Rollers Car Club. Ray loved old cars especially old Chevy's. He is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Judy Chittum of Sweetwater, children; Ricky R. Chittum and wife Dinah of Abilene, Angela K. McConnell and husband David of Claremore, Oklahoma, Shawn J. Chittum and wife Pam of Owasso, Oklahoma, sister; Patsy Snodgrass of Boyd, Texas and his brother; Larry Chittum and wife Karen of Abilene. Ray is also survived by his grandchildren; Amanda Craig of Glenpool, Oklahoma, Cassi Morris of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Ashley Binder of Midland, Lindy Hudman of Albany, Ryan Chittum of Abilene, Emily Richburg of Merkel and Jordyn Chittum of Owasso, Oklahoma and great grandchildren; Hayley Buie, Jase Craig, Jaxon Binder, Kaylyn Binder, Kasen Hudman, Kamryn Hudman, Kyler Richburg, Carter Richburg and Brooklyn Richburg. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Joan Tedin and Billie Thornton. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Pickett, Don Adkins, Rick Alley, Arthur Ray Boyd, Billy Whisenant and Jimmy Curtis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.