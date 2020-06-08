Rebecca Faye Duncan was born on May 5, 1950, in Spearman, Texas to Dwight and Georgianne Hutchison. She lived on the family farm for 18 years and graduated as the valedictorian of her class at Spearman High School in 1968. Rebecca earned with a Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics/Nutrition from Texas Tech University, magna cum laude, in 1972. She worked as research assistant on cottonseed research in Food and Nutrition Lab to find new food sources for countries with famines and was a member of the Mortar Board, Phi Upsilon Omicron President, Baptist Student Union, and selected as Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. She returned to school and received a Master of Education degree in School Administration from Sul Ross State University in 2010. She taught 43 years for Snyder, Loraine, and Sweetwater school districts, in kindergarten, family and consumer science, and dean of students. During this time, she sponsored many students in Family Career and Community Leaders of America competitions on the state level, National Honor Society, and the newly created Future Sweetwater high school leadership team. She also served 18 years as Sweetwater High School Career and Technical Education Director and 5 years as AVID (college readiness leadership) Director. During her career she received honors including Nolan County Outstanding Adult 4-H Leader Award, Region 14 Secondary Teacher of the Year in 1997, and Sweetwater Secondary Teacher of the Year. She and David Duncan were married December 22, 1973 in Lubbock, Texas. They lived in the Roscoe community for 45 years on the family cotton farm. They had 2 children: Karsten Duncan, PharmD of Sacramento, CA, and Dr. Katherine Duncan and her husband Tim Spishock of Macon, GA. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Roscoe. She met many other young people when she was a member of the local Altrusa Club for many years, many of whom remained her friends throughout her married life. She enjoyed sewing and quilting all her life, making many friends through quilting classes in recent years. Her most joy came from spending time with her husband and children as they grew up and visiting them in recent years. She was so proud of her children! She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Georgianne Hutchison and her husband David September 28, 2019. She is also survived by 2 sisters; Cynthia Sullivan of Hewitt, TX, and Gina Rodgers and husband Jim of Bonney Lake, WA. Donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, 401 S. Main Street, Roscoe, TX 79545. Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Roscoe with Rev. David Draper officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Larry Black, Steve Anthony, Daylon Althof, Vernon Duncan and Lonnie Orman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.