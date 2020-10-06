Reymundo Carreon 64, of Sweetwater passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Interment will follow at Roby Cemetery with military honors performed by the U.S. Marine Corps. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M. followed by a prayer vigil at 6:30 P.M. and rosary recited by Deacon David Mendez at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Reymundo was born May 26, 1956 in Campbellton, TX to the late Frutoso and Maria (Sanchez) Carreon. He graduated from Roby High School, class of 1975, and Park University, class of 2002. Rey was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired after 24 years acquiring rank of Master Sergeant. He will be greatly missed. He was a loving and caring son, brother, father, uncle and friend. Reymundo is survived by his daughter Cynthia Rae Barrios and husband Robert of Boise, ID.; son Anthony Carreon of Temecula, CA.; six brothers and six sisters; Henry Carreon of Irving, TX, Ernest Carreon (Inez) of Rule, TX, Alicia Martinez of Sweetwater, TX, Freddy Carreon (Irma) of Rotan, TX, E.J Carreon of Roby, TX, Janie Villa of Sweetwater, TX, Susie Moore (Shawn) of Trent, TX, Sara Hernandez (Freddy) of Midland, TX, Diane McWilliams (Graeme) of Bedford, TX, Mary Lou Carreon of Sweetwater, TX, Jimmy Carreon of Rotan, TX, Dr. Gilbert Carreon (Monica) of Sweetwater, TX and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Frutoso Carreon Jr., and a sister Carmen Martinez. Pallbearers will be his brothers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.