Robert Dale "Bob" Carr, 80, passed away peacefully at his residence in Sweetwater on March 4, 2019 surrounded by family. There will be a graveside service for Bob on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater. Reverend Daniel Stovall will be officiating the service. There will be a family visitation on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater.

Bob was born on September 25, 1938 in Ranger, Texas to parents Moody and Ruby Carr. Bob attended Kermit High School and graduated in 1956. Bob married Sandra Hixson on May 28, 1956 in Pecos, Texas. Bob and Sandra were married for 52 years. Bob worked for El Paso Natural Gas as a measurement technician for 35 years before retiring and moving to Sweetwater in 1994. Bob loved playing golf and made multiple " Hole in Ones." Bob played in the "10 Dollar Golf Group" at Sweetwater Country Club. Bob also loved to fish and watch football. Survivors include: Daughters: Denise Fuqua of Sweetwater, Gina Kay Seales and husband Teddy of Midland, Kara Warren and husband David of Sweetwater. Grandchildren: Jeromy Fuqua of Lynnwood, Washington, Janine Fuqua of Sweetwater, Jenifer Guebara and husband Robert of Midland, Teddy Seales Jr. of Lake Dallas, Bethany Warren of Garland, and Leah Warren of Waco. 7 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great Great-Grandchildren. Brother: Ben Carr of Denver City, Tx. He was preceded in death by: Wife: Sandra Carr (March 20, 2009). Son-In-Law: Jerry Fuqua. Parents: Moody and Ruby Carr. Brothers: A.C. Carr and Jim Carr. Sisters: Martha Carr and Dortha Rucker. Pallbearers will be: Reagan Shackleford, Terry Rainbolt, Charlie Powell, Don Timm, Jerry "Tubby" Jowers, Freddy Toombs.Honorary Pallbearers: "10 Dollar Golf Group"In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation (11921 Rockville Pike. Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852) or Hospice of the Big Country ( 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, TX 79605). Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019