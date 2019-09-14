Home

Richard D. Moorhead


1933 - 2019
Richard D. Moorhead Obituary
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00pm till 1:45pm held at the Roscoe Community Center followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p. m. Sunday, September 8, to celebrate the life of Richard D. Moorhead. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Roscoe in the early hours of September 5.
Born in Santo, Texas, May 17, 1933, Richard enlisted in the USAF where he served for over 20 years until his retirement as Master Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Korean and Viet Nam wars.
After his military retirement Richard became a master marine engine mechanic, a trade he followed until his final retirement.
An avid hunter and fisherman,
Richard loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife- Valda; his children- Foy, Larry, Mandy and Johnny; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
He also was stepfather to Lesa and Todd; grandfather to 4 step grandchildren; and 5 step great grandchildren.
Due to his military career Richard and his family lived in many places, but in his later years, he settled in to his current home in Roscoe where he spent the last 14 years of his life.
He will be laid to rest in the Abilene Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at mccoyfh.com. In Lieu of flowers, family wishes donations be made to St.Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019
