Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Richard Eugene Long


1949 - 2019
Richard Eugene Long Obituary
Richard Eugene Long, age 70, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Per his wishes, his body will be donated for medical research. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Richard was born on September 12, 1949 in San Angelo, Texas to Otho Kyle and Melba Gene (Wojtek) Long. He was a police officer for many years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Long of Sweetwater, Texas, son, Christopher Ivan Long, daughter, Chrystal Elaine Graves, five grandchildren, and two brothers, Kyle Long, and Randy Long.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
