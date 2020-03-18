|
Richard Lyndel "Dick" Spears was born in Floydada, TX to William Maurice Spears and Mary Ella Clem Spears on August 27, 1935. He died at his home in Sweetwater, TX on March 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Family visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at McCoy Funeral Home, 401 E Third St, Sweetwater, TX. A memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. in Hangar 1 of the National WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Rd, Sweetwater, TX with Rev. Ryan Strebeck officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Dick grew up in Floydada, TX and graduated from Floydada High School in 1953. He continued his education at Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. After graduating, Dick went to work for the United States Army as an auditor. During the time he worked for Army Audit, he traveled extensively and lived in Brazil, Panama, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico, as well as New Orleans, LA and Vicksburg, MS. In 1963, he started working for Texas Instruments (TI) in Dallas where he met his future wife Sandra Edwards. He worked for TI until his retirement in 1998. During Dick's time with Texas Instruments he served in several positions one of which was Far East Manager for Geophysical Services International (GSI). He was living in Singapore when he convinced Sandra to travel half-way around the world to marry him. They were married at Wesley Methodist Church in Singapore on July 8, 1970 and honeymooned in Bali, Indonesia. During their time in Singapore they also traveled to Australia. In 1971 after the birth of their daughter Mary Susan, they returned to Dallas and lived in that area until 1998 except for the years 1977-80 when they lived in Lubbock, TX. After retirement from TI, they moved to Sweetwater, TX. Although Dick was retired, he worked as a volunteer for many organizations. He served on the board of the West Texas Girl Scout Council, helped with the founding of Relay for Life in Nolan County, served on the Texas Extension Agency Board, American Heart Association Heart Walk Committee, and Friends of the County City Library Board. Dick spent many, many volunteer hours helping to establish the National WASP WWII Museum. His volunteer work at the museum included everything from cleaning and painting to accounting and bar tending. Through his "retirement" years, Dick worked for his brother-in-law, Wendell Kent, at SANCO in Sweetwater, and later worked for Ludlum Measurements in Ruislip and Uxbridge, England. During their marriage Dick and Sandra traveled extensively in the United Sates as well as to 27 foreign countries. One of their favorite trips was to Normandy, France. Dick was a kind and loving family man whose most constant companion during his later years was his rescue puppy, GiGi. Although he had a dry sense of humor, he was quick to laugh and loved to surprise friends and family with tricks and jokes. Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sandra Edwards Spears of Sweetwater; daughter, Mary Susan Spears of Dallas; a sister-in-law, Joyce Wilson Spears of Boise, ID; his nephew, Scott Spears and wife Laure Reed Spears of Boise, ID; a great niece Angela Spears and great nephew, John W. Spears. Dick was also surrounded with the love of his nieces and nephews by marriage and their families: Kary Kent and wife Jennifer; Karen Hunt and husband Al; Kristi Settje and husband Dean; Keith Kent and wife Keely; and Stacy Bonds. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George William Spears; and his nephews Gary Wilson Spears and William Craig Spears. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to the National WASP WWII Museum, PO Box 456, Sweetwater, TX 79556 or a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020