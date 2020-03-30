|
Richard Todd Boyd, 52, of Bedford, TX (formerly of Sweetwater) passed away March 25, 2020. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service will be held at 11A.M. Tuesday, March 31st, at Newman Cemetery (in Fisher County, TX) with Pastor Ollie Wilburn officiating. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Todd was born April 14, 1967 in Sweetwater, TX to Richard and Tanya (Barrett) Boyd. He graduated from Brownwood High school in 1985. He attended Texas State Technical College where he became an Electrician, then working for American Airlines for several years as a data center engineer. He lived in the Metroplex area since 1988. Todd is survived by a son Jack Colt (Jackie) Boyd of Richardson, TX, a daughter, Preslee Doyal of Austin, TX, parents Richard and Tanya Boyd of Buda, TX, two sisters, Shanna Barry and husband Brad Barry of Austin, TX, Tiffni Sertel and husband John Sertel of Buda, TX, three nieces, Greer Sertel and Graycen Sertel, of Buda, TX, and Harper Barry, two nephews, Dane Barry and Hudson Barry all of Austin, TX, and Jack's mother, Cindy Boyd of Tioga, TX. Todd was a kind, caring, loving soul who loved his family and was the happiest being with them. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 30, 2020