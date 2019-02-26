Ricky Mack Walton 65, of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Jody Walton officiating. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Ricky was born September 10, 1953 in Sweetwater to the late John Everett, Sr. and Nancy Jane (Sanders) Walton. He lived in Sweetwater all of his life. Ricky was a lifetime member of the Nolan County Sheriff's Posse and was also a member of the Nolan County Livestock Association. In 2005 he married Whitney Akerley in Sweetwater. Ricky is survived by his wife Whitney Walton of Sweetwater; son Bryce Renfrow Walton of Sweetwater; sister Nancy Soles of Sweetwater; brother Glenn Walton and wife Mimi of Burnet, TX and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beulah Polnack, brothers Edward Monroe Walton and John Everett Walton, Jr. Pallbearers will be Max Tomlin, Terry Armstrong, Larry Wilke, Kenneth King, Kody King and Billy Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Nolan County Sheriff's Posse. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made towards Ricky's services at McCoy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary