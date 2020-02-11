|
Ricky Nava, age 61, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas.
Per his wishes, his body was donated for medical research. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Cate-Spencer &
Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Clower officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Ricky was born on March 30, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas. He was a self-employed construction worker, specializing in tile work. He enjoyed art and Louis L'Amour books.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Abbe of Sweetwater, Texas, two brothers, Joe Nava and David Archer, both of Sweetwater, Texas, two sisters, Linda Bewley and husband Robert of Dodge City, Kansas, and Peggy Archer of Cimarron, Kansas, two grandsons, Aaron Weldy, and Michael Weldy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. Archer and Ordean Archer, and sister, Betty Bredemeyer.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020