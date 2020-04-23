Home

Robbie Lynn Jameson


1958 - 2020
Robbie Lynn Jameson Obituary
Robbie Lynn Jameson, born January 7th, 1958 in Sweetwater, Tx passed away April 19th, 2020 in Lago Vista, Tx at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was the proud father of Lily Jameson, 21 soon to graduate from Texas A&M University in College Station, Tx, and loving husband of 22 years to Linda Jameson of Lago Vista, Tx.
He has one brother Ronny Lee Jameson of Austin, Tx and a sister Penny Jameson Hernandez and Husband Armando Hernandez of Sweetwater, Tx.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lewis Jameson and Winona Bristow Jameson. All four Grandparents with whom, I'm sure, he is telling all about his Daughter. Momma was the only one to meet Lily.
Rob loved living on the lake, riding his motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family and petting his best pal, Lexi, who affectionately responded to him when "Grampy" called her. Rob was a retired engineer from the semiconductor field and previously worked in Dallas, Austin and Japan. Anyone that knew him would say he was smart as a whip and had an engineer's brain. He also really loved his music, and liked to listen to it loudly. Rob loved road trips with his family, especially in the mountains.
Lily loved her dad more than anything. When she was younger and wasn't feeling good, he would always stay awake with her and watch ancient history shows, NASA documentaries and "how it's Made" until she fell asleep.
"He was the best dad that anyone could ever ask for. I love Daddy, forever and always."
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020
