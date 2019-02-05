|
|
Robert Dean Moore Age 62 was born on August 5, 1956 in Coleman TX, and passed away on January 26, 2019 in Scottsdale AZ.
He is survived by his wife Doris Rodriguez-Moore of Grants NM, father RD Moore of Sweetwater TX, brother Russell Moore of Sweetwater TX, sister Penny Evans of Sweetwater TX, daughter Rachael Konkel of Scottsdale AZ, son William Moore of Sweetwater TX, father-in law Filiberto Dominguez of Grants NM and two grandchildren Madison Konkel and Ayden Konkel of Scottsdale AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother Bertie Maxine Moore and mother-in law Lucy Dominguez. If anyone wishes to make a donation on behalf of Robert Dean Moore please make donations to .
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 2, 2019