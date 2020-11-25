1/1
Robert L. Scott
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RET. MAJOR: ROBERT LYNN SCOTT 1936-2020
Robert L. Scott, 84, of Sweetwater, Texas died November 16,2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital from respiratory complications at 8:02 am.
He was born July 22, 1936 in Paducah, Kentucky, eldest child of Maurice and Modelle Scott. At the age of 13, he was diagnosed as having polio and a talented doctor at Kosair Crippled Children's Hospital performed surgery on his left foot. By age 20, Robert passed the physical and qualified for worldwide duty in the Air Force. He met and married Maurine November 26, 1960 in Kokomo, Indiana. He graduated from Murray State University with majors in math and chemistry. After graduation, Robert rejoined the Air Force and served 24 years before retiring to teach math at Coleman High School and Sweetwater High School. During the military years, He was blessed to father Bradley and Samantha. He and Maurine helped raise Bradley's daughter, Sara, whom they homeschooled grades four thru seven which was phenomenal. Robert was a member of Sweetwater First Baptist Church and served The Lord all the days of his life.
Robert Lynn Scott preceded in death by his beloved parents, Maurice and Modelle Scott; grandparents, Harvey and Lilian Bradley; and son, Bradley Morrison Scott. He is survived by the loves of his life: Wife, Mertha Maurine Morrison Scott; his daughter, Samantha Scott Dillaha; and his granddaughter Sara Scott Parker and her husband, Adam Parker. Also, his beloved brothers: Philip, Kenneth and Danny Scott and sister, Janie Pease
There will be no services or visitation due to Covid 19.
Dr. Eaker was amazing as was the nursing staff at Rolling Plains Hospital. The family also expresses their appreciation to the VA team for their help and especially for the love, support & care Lupe Adames gave Mr. and Mrs. Scott. God sent Robert a special dog, Lilly, to be by his side to love and care for him. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved