McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCoy Chapel of Memories
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
McCoy Chapel of Memories
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Abilene, TX
Robert Ray English


1938 - 2019
Robert Ray English Obituary
Robert Ray English 81, of Sweetwater, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Mike Ensminger officiating. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Military graveside rites will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2018 at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Robert was born January 20, 1938 in Winters, TX to the late Charlie Ova and Bertha Mae (Summers) English. He married Lou Venie Hanson on June 2, 1962 in Abilene, TX. Robert is a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. "Sweet Old Bob" (S.O.B.) per him will be missed by thousands. Surviving Bob are his wife Lou English of Sweetwater, TX; son Kelly English and fiancée Kimberly Toland of Ramah, Colorado; brother in law Sam Hanson and wife Naomi of Abilene; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019
