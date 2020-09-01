1/1
Robert Z. "Rob" Drake
1955 - 2020
Robert Z. "Rob" Drake, 65, formerly of Roscoe, died August 28, 2020 in San Angelo, TX at his home with family by his side. Rob was born on February 13, 1955 in Sweetwater, TX, the middle son to Bob and Lanelle Drake. He graduated from Roscoe High School and the served in the United States Marine Corps. Rob worked as a millwright in the construction industry for most of his life, many of which were spent with the Fluor Corporation. This work took him all over the country for different projects. Rob loved hunting arrowheads and all things Native American History. An immeasurable amount of hours were devoted to hunting for his next 'rock'. Rob also enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and watching sports, especially football. He is survived by his wife Rosa Drake of San Angelo; his children, Bobby Drake and wife Ambra of Waxahachie, TX, Rebecca Drake & Kris of Houston, TX, Candy Batres and husband Rafa of Lerdo Durango, Mexico, Jesus Villarreal of Eden, Tx; his grandchildren Makenna, Carlos, Aubrey, Saul, Mya, Kenley, and Nolan. He is also survived by his mother, Lanelle Drake of Roscoe, two brothers, John Drake & wife Janet of Canyon, TX and David Drake & wife Connie of Lake Whitney, TX and nephews Jay, Dustin, Josh, and Daniel. He is preceded in death by his father Bob Drake. Military graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sweetwater Cemetery with Pastor Edgar Francisco Trinidad officiating and all family, friends and veterans are welcome. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
